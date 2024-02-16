Sensex (    %)
                        
Blackstone likely to acquire Carlyle stake in Bharti data centre arm

Bharti data centre valued at Rs 10,000 cr

Blackstone
Premium

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

American private equity major Carlyle is in talks with Blackstone Inc, the New York-based private equity firm, to sell its 25 per cent stake in Nxtra Data, the data centre subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, at a valuation of its stake at Rs 2,500 crore, said a banking source close to the development.

With this, the data centre business of Bharti Airtel will be valued at Rs 10,000 crore.
 
In 2020, Carlyle had acquired a stake in the data centre company for $235 million or approximately Rs 1,800 crore. A banking source said the talks between Blackstone and Carlyle were underway, and

Topics : Carlyle Group Blackstone Group Bharti Group New York Data centre

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

