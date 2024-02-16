Blackstone likely to acquire Carlyle stake in Bharti data centre arm

American private equity major Carlyle is in talks with Blackstone Inc, the New York-based private equity firm, to sell its 25 per cent stake in Nxtra Data, the data centre subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, at a valuation of its stake at Rs 2,500 crore, said a banking source close to the development.

With this, the data centre business of Bharti Airtel will be valued at Rs 10,000 crore.



In 2020, Carlyle had acquired a stake in the data centre company for $235 million or approximately Rs 1,800 crore. A banking source said the talks between Blackstone and Carlyle were underway, and