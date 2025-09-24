Blackstone to invest nearly ₹5,000 crore to develop data centre in MMR

Blackstone, the New York-based global investment management firm, will invest about ₹5,000 crore to develop a 60 megawatt (Mw) data centre in Chandivali, a part of the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), through Lumina CloudInfra, the company’s data centre (DC) platform in India, according to people familiar with the matter.

Lumina CloudInfra bought 3.8 acres in Chandivali for ₹475 crore. The transaction was registered on September 19, according to registration documents provided by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

With the Chandivali project, Blackstone’s DC investments in India will be around ₹50,000 crore. Globally, Blackstone is the largest owner