BMW India eyes double-digit growth in 2025, says CEO Vikram Pawah

At a time when most mass-market carmakers expect low single-digit growth this year, BMW India is projecting strong double-digit growth in 2025, driven by demand for its electric vehicles and long-wheelbase models.

The company sold 3,914 cars in the January–March period, recording about 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. In 2024, the company's car sales increased by 11 per cent Y-o-Y to 15,721 units.

“We have seen strong demand for our long-wheelbase models and electric cars. At the moment, we are outpacing the entire premium segment in India in terms of growth… We will grow in double-digit percentage terms again