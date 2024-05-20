Ujjivan SFB board to decide universal bank transition timelines in FY25

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB), which has become eligible for a universal bank status after reporting its FY24 earnings over the weekend, has said its board will consider the timeframe for such a conversion in the current financial year.

“We are eligible based on all the numbers, but we are not rushing into it. We have just completed a reverse merger,” Ittira Davis, managing director and chief executive of the Bangaluru-based lender, told Business Standard in a telephonic interaction.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced a set of norms outlining a glide path for small finance banks to