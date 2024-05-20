Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ujjivan SFB board to decide universal bank transition timelines in FY25

Ujjivan SFB's gross and net NPA ratio were 2.1 per cent and 0.3 per cent in March 2024. The ratios were at 2.6 per cent and 0.4 per cent as on March 2023

Ittira Davis, MD & CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Premium

Ittira Davis, MD & CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB), which has become eligible for a universal bank status after reporting its FY24 earnings over the weekend, has said its board will consider the timeframe for such a conversion in the current financial year.

“We are eligible based on all the numbers, but we are not rushing into it. We have just completed a reverse merger,” Ittira Davis, managing director and chief executive of the Bangaluru-based lender, told Business Standard in a telephonic interaction.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced a set of norms outlining a glide path for small finance banks to
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Ujjivan Small Finance Bank NPA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock market holidayIMD Weather ForecastLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPM NetanyahuMotilal Oswal HiringEbrahim Raisi DeathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon