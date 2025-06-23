Brigade Ent looks for long-term buyer, greenfield growth opportunities

Brigade Enterprises has willingly refrained from offering 10:90 payment plans, subvention schemes or even large discounts on bulk bookings to prevent encouraging speculative buyers, so as to save itself from getting caught in the cyclical trend that typically realty market goes through every few years, its Managing Director (MD) Pavitra Shankar said. Bengaluru-basedhas willingly refrained from offering 10:90 payment plans, subvention schemes or even large discounts on bulk bookings to prevent encouraging speculative buyers, so as to save itself from getting caught in the cyclical trend that typically realty market goes through every few years, its Managing Director (MD) Pavitra Shankar said.

“We still put out payment schedules and requirements for the customer to stay invested in the project in a very conservative manner. So, even if it is an NRI (buyer), I'm not going to offer a 10:90 scheme. We're very careful that we are not