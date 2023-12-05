Byju Raveendran infuses around Rs 4,000 cr to help Byju's battle crisis

Byju Raveendran, the founder of edtech firm Byju’s, has infused a total of around Rs 4,000 crore of personal capital into the company in the last few months, as it battles challenges including securing fresh capital, delays in financial reporting, and legal disputes with lenders.

“Raveendran has pledged personal property to help the company deal with the crisis,” said a person familiar with the matter. “He told employees that everyone thinks he is a billionaire, but he has invested a major chunk of his wealth back into the company.”

In an interactive leadership huddle organised on December 5 and attended by close to 50 leaders, Byju Raveendran discussed the current events that have impacted Byju’s. He shared the challenges the company is currently facing but also expressed confidence in the ability of Byju’s to overcome them in the next three months.

Raveendran likened the current situation to a war on multiple fronts and called on everyone to rise and fight alongside him for their present and future. “A true entrepreneur is a war leader,” he said, according to a person who attended the meeting. Raveendran also said that what Byju’s is going through can only be seen as a war on multiple fronts against all odds. “We have won many battles, but we have to win some more. As your commander, I hope with all my heart, that you will now rise and fight alongside me,” he added.

People attending the meeting said that Raveendran emphasised his commitment to transparency, stating that he no longer sugarcoats his words. “He acknowledged that Byju’s has not overcome all the challenges and is not yet back to its previous state but assured the team that the company is in better shape than it was six months ago,” said a person.

In his speech, Byju said that the challenges became stronger around June-July, and he could have easily given up at that point. However, he refused to take the easy way out, as he fights not only for himself but for the entire Byju’s team and the millions of students they serve.

“Despite the personal sacrifices he has made, including putting his entire personal wealth back in the company, Byju (Raveendran) said he remains dedicated to rebuilding Byju’s,” said a person.

Raveendran discussed the major challenges that the company has been facing. The first challenge is the litigation surrounding Term Loan B (TLB), which stems from a delayed audit and demands for a full refund from TLB lenders. Byju’s is engaged in active negotiations with the lenders to reach a resolution. He said this challenge should get resolved post the sale of Epic, which is a subsidiary of Byju’s in the US. That sale will also help manage the liquidity crunch the company is facing now.

The firm is locked in a dispute with lenders in the US over a missed interest payment on a $1.2 billion term loan B (TLB). Byju's has decided to put two of its key assets — Epic and Great Learning — on the block to generate $800 million-$1 billion in cash to address various financial challenges, according to sources.

The other challenge, according to Raveendran, is the closure of the ongoing FY23 statutory audit, which is on track to be completed soon. Another challenge was the litigation surrounding the Davidson Kempner (DK) loan raised against Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), which has now been successfully resolved with Manipal Education and Medical Group chairman Ranjan Pai taking over the loan. He also said that Aakash is now set for a record-breaking admissions season.

Pai has invested $168 million (Rs 1,400 crore) in beleaguered edtech firm Byju’s’ test-prep subsidiary AESL, according to sources. They said that Pai is in discussions to invest about $350 million as equity and debt in Byju's.

The current challenge is the need to tackle resource optimisations to achieve profitability at the group level. Raveendran emphasised the importance of finding ways to mitigate the impact of these cuts on the business and called on each team member to play a vital role in maintaining business momentum.

Raveendran expressed his steadfast belief in the potential for innovation and growth even during challenging times.

Byju’s 2.0

After this, Arjun Mohan, the chief executive officer, shared the company's plan to increase productivity. This includes incorporating the latest developments in technology, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence, to all aspects of business, including product, sales, and marketing. The plan revolved around better monetising the existing assets and offering more options across price points and product ranges to potential customers of Byju’s. Mohan also expressed his complete confidence in the ability of Byju’s Tuition Centres (BTCs) to generate cash profitably and push the frontiers of hybrid education.

Towards the end of the presentation, Raveendran apologised for not being able to give much face time to the team lately, acknowledging that this has been no ordinary year.

“Many members of the team thanked Byju (Raveendran) for the perseverance he has shown through the past 18 months,” said the person. “He concluded by assuring that in a few months, Byju’s will be back to ‘the heights where it belongs’.”

Netherlands-based tech investor Prosus NV has marked down Byju’s valuation to under $3 billion. This is 86 per cent less than its peak valuation of $22 billion last year. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently also issued a showcause notice of Rs 9,362 crore to Think & Learn, and its founder Byju Raveendran for alleged violations of forex rules while attracting foreign investments from 2011 to 2023.