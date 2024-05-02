Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Byju's introduces revenue-linked salary policy for sales staff: Report

Base salaries of sales staff will be suspended while this policy is in place between April 24 and May 21

Byju Raveendran, Byju’s founder

Byju Raveendran, Byju’s founder | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Embattled edtech company Byju’s has implemented a policy linking the salaries of its sales staff to weekly revenues, CNBCTV18 reported citing sources.

The new policy became effective from April 24 and will continue till May 21. It aims to address the company's financial strains by further incentivising sales performance, said the business news TV channel.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Base salaries for sales team members will be suspended during this period.

The new policy, which applies to the Inside Sales and Byju’s Exam Prep teams, entails distributing half of the weekly revenue collection to sales associates every week.

This move comes at a critical time for Byju’s, which has faced challenges in disbursing salaries and accessing funds. In April, the company announced it will borrow money to meet pending salary payments after encountering difficulties in accessing rights issue funds due to actions by foreign investors.

Byju’s has been embroiled in legal disputes with investors at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over allegations of oppression and mismanagement, as well as the use of rights issue funds. The NCLT recently deferred hearings in the matters to June 6, impacting the company's ability to address its financial obligations.

According to reports, Byju’s had hoped to utilise the rights issue funds to sustain its daily operations and cover the salaries of its 15,000 employees. However, NCLT's decision has hindered these efforts, adding to the company's financial woes.

The total salary expenditure for Byju’s is estimated to range between Rs 40 crore and 50 crore, further underlining the significance of the ongoing financial challenges facing the edtech giant.
Topics : Byju's salary EdTech BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGodrej Group SplitBomb Threat in Delhi-NCRCognizant Q1 ProfitIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon