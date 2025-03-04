Cantabil Retail eyes Rs 55 cr capex by FY26, to expand production capacity

Menswear brand major Cantabil Retail India plans to invest Rs 55 crore in capital expenditures for FY25-26, focusing on the expansion of retail stores. The company also aims to achieve a total production capacity, inclusive of warehousing and backend space, of approximately 5 lakh square feet during this period, up from 3 lakh square feet.

"Our primary investment is in capital expenditure for store openings. We add 60-70 stores annually, investing around Rs 1,700 per square foot. Store expansions require Rs 20-25 crore each year. In the last four to five years, we invested Rs 150 crore in