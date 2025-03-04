Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 09:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cantabil Retail eyes Rs 55 cr capex by FY26, to expand production capacity

Cantabil Retail eyes Rs 55 cr capex by FY26, to expand production capacity

Nigam shared details about the company's major project, set for completion by mid-September

Shivendra Nigam, chief financial officer, Cantabil Retail India
Premium

Shivendra Nigam, chief financial officer, Cantabil Retail India

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Menswear brand major Cantabil Retail India plans to invest Rs 55 crore in capital expenditures for FY25-26, focusing on the expansion of retail stores. The company also aims to achieve a total production capacity, inclusive of warehousing and backend space, of approximately 5 lakh square feet during this period, up from 3 lakh square feet.
 
"Our primary investment is in capital expenditure for store openings. We add 60-70 stores annually, investing around Rs 1,700 per square foot. Store expansions require Rs 20-25 crore each year. In the last four to five years, we invested Rs 150 crore in
Topics : Capital Expenditure Retail stores Investments Companies

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon