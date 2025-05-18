Capacit'e eyes Middle East market after Maldives foray, cites growth

Mumbai-based engineering, procurement and construction firm Capacit’e Infraprojects is venturing into international markets, with its first project underway in the Maldives through a joint venture (JV) with a local partner.

The company, which has an order book of ₹12,000 crore from the Indian market, is also exploring similar partnerships and projects in West Asia, said Subir Malhotra, whole-time director, in an interaction.

“We are quite open to looking for partners and good projects in West Asia. Our first steps are always to find very strong local partners with whom we want to form a JV,” he said.

Malhotra identified