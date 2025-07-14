Monday, July 14, 2025 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cargo vehicle hit wing of stationary Akasa Air aircraft at Mumbai airport

Cargo vehicle hit wing of stationary Akasa Air aircraft at Mumbai airport

However, there was no impact to passengers or the employees in the incident, which took place early morning on Monday after the airline's flight QP-1736 arrived here from Bangalore

Akasa Air

Delhi-based Bird Group's company, Bird Worldwide Flight Services carries out the ground handling functions for Akasa Air. Representative image. | Photos: PTI & Aneesh Phadnis

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Bird Group's cargo vehicle hit the wing of a stationary Akasa Air aircraft at Mumbai Airport on Monday, causing some damage to the right winglet, according to sources.

However, there was no impact to passengers or the employees in the incident, which took place early morning on Monday after the airline's flight QP-1736 arrived here from Bangalore and the baggage and cargo were being offloaded, they said.

The driver of the cargo truck apparently misjudged the height of the Boeing 737-Max aircraft's wing, leading to the vehicle clipping with the aircraft's wing, according to sources. 

"A third party ground handler, while operating a cargo truck, came in contact with an Akasa Air aircraft that was parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. The aircraft is currently undergoing a thorough inspection," Akasa Air said in a statement.

 

The airline also said that it is investigating the incident with the third party ground handler.

Delhi-based Bird Group's company, Bird Worldwide Flight Services carries out the ground handling functions for Akasa Air. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

SAEL to invest ₹8,200 cr in Greater Noida solar manufacturing plant

The new terminal will specifically serve those who seek high performance, advanced tools, and a fully customisable trading workspace. | Photo: Company logo

Groww plans to launch new trading terminal for professional traders

Tata Steel EAF building from BOS lagoon

Tata Steel begins Port Talbot EAF project as UK backs £500-mn investment

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

Remain focused: Air India CEO to employees post AI171 crash prelim report

BSE, stock market, Market Insights, Mutual Funds

Inbrew, Tilaknagar scout private debt raise in race to buy Imperial Blue

Topics : Akasa Air Cargo industry Aviation industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon