CCI clears Carlsberg's acquisition of additional 33.33% stake in CSAPL

The proposed transaction entails Carlsberg Breweries A/S (CBAS) buying an additional 33.33 per cent of equity share capital (on a fully-diluted basis) in Carlsberg South Asia Pte Ltd (CSAPL)

Carlsberg

Carlsberg beer | Creative Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 11:36 PM IST
Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday cleared Carlsberg Breweries' proposed acquisition of an additional 33.33 per cent stake in Carlsberg South Asia Pte Ltd.
The deal has been cleared under the green channel route.
The proposed transaction entails Carlsberg Breweries A/S (CBAS) buying an additional 33.33 per cent of equity share capital (on a fully-diluted basis) in Carlsberg South Asia Pte Ltd (CSAPL).
CBAS is involved in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing alcoholic beverages under numerous brands worldwide.
The company is present through Carlsberg India Pvt Ltd (CIPL) and does not have any other direct or indirect business presence in the country.
CSAPL is the holding company of South Asian Breweries Pte Ltd, Singapore, which, in turn, is the holding company of CIPL.

"There are no horizontal overlaps, vertical/complementary links between the activities of the parties and their respective groups/affiliates," CCI said.
"The proposed transaction is being filed under the green channel route," it said.
Under the green channel route a transaction which does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition is deemed to be approved on being intimated to the fair-trade regulator.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

CCI Carlsberg acquisition

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 11:36 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon