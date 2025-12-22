CCI seeks details from IndiGo over complaint on post-disruption fare hikes

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has sought details from IndiGo airline in connection to the inquiry based on the information received by the regulator for abuse of dominance by the aviation major, sources said. The CCI inquiry is expected to look into exploitative conduct by the airline that may have led to larger consumer harm because of increased pricing after recent flight disruptions, sources said.

What does ‘abuse of dominance’ mean under the Competition Act?

Abuse of dominance under the Competition Act can lead to exclusionary and exploitative conduct. The inquiry in the IndiGo matter is likely to focus