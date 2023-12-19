Sensex (    %)
                        
Centre likely to relook at IBC amendments bill post 2024 general elections

The decision to revisit the proposed amendment Bill is also in the backdrop of frequent amendments that the IBC has undergone since its introduction in 2016. The law has been changed six times so far

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to revisit the amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) post-general elections in July-August with a view to assess the changes that the Code requires, a person close to the development said.

“There is a need to relook at whether more changes are required and have discussions on how to proceed with the amendments,” the person, requesting anonymity, said.

The decision to revisit the proposed amendment Bill is also in the backdrop of frequent amendments that the IBC has undergone since its introduction in 2016. The law has been changed six

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 5:55 PM IST

