Chalet Hotels sees 'rapid growth' once new room occupancies stabilise

Chalet Hotels, a hotel asset management company, which expanded its portfolio by 166 rooms in the first half of financial year 2026 (H1 FY26), expects a “rapid growth” in its hospitality segment’s margins after the occupancies of its new rooms stabilises in the coming quarters.

“Given that H1 is typically the weaker half of the hospitality business, we expect margins to grow pretty rapidly once occupancies for these new rooms stabilise,” said Sanjay Sethi, managing director and chief executive officer of Chalet Hotels, in an interview with Business Standard. “Overall, on the hospitality side, I am extremely positive on growth