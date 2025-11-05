Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Chalet Hotels sees 'rapid growth' once new room occupancies stabilise

Chalet Hotels sees 'rapid growth' once new room occupancies stabilise

Business travel, MICE, and wedding season expected to drive Chalet Hotels' occupancy and RevPAR growth in H2 FY26

Sanjay Sethi, managing director and chief executive officer, Chalet Hotels
premium

Sanjay Sethi, managing director and chief executive officer, Chalet Hotels

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chalet Hotels, a hotel asset management company, which expanded its portfolio by 166 rooms in the first half of financial year 2026 (H1 FY26), expects a “rapid growth” in its hospitality segment’s margins after the occupancies of its new rooms stabilises in the coming quarters.
 
“Given that H1 is typically the weaker half of the hospitality business, we expect margins to grow pretty rapidly once occupancies for these new rooms stabilise,” said Sanjay Sethi, managing director and chief executive officer of Chalet Hotels, in an interview with Business Standard. “Overall, on the hospitality side, I am extremely positive on growth
Topics : Chalet Hotels Hospitality industry hotel
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon