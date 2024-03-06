Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Chennai brains to lead Ford's global AI drive; Group on hiring spree

Ford Business Solutions to hire 3,000 more for its city unit, taking total staff strength to 15,000

Ford, Ford Motor
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Almost 18 months after the Ford India manufacturing unit stopped its operations near Chennai, the American major, through Ford Business Solutions (FBS), is on an expansion and hiring spree in the city.

FBS, which looks into the global capabilities of the company through its 12,000 employees in Tamil Nadu, is all set to hire 3,000 more in the next few years at its Global Technology and Business Center in Chennai, a senior executive from the Ford global team told Business Standard. The talent hunt in India is to drive the company's future roadmap on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning

Also Read

Tech companies planning to step up hiring in tier-2, tier-3 cities in 2024

Ford Motor cancels deal to sell its Tamil Nadu plant to JSW Group

Hiring in the Indian IT sector shrinks for the first time in 25 years

Ford India keeps comeback plans open, reassessing Chennai plant's future

With customers spending more, restaurants to hire 500,000 in next 12 months

85% of Paytm wallet users unaffected, rest to link apps to banks: RBI Guv

Jupiter Wagons secures manufacturing order worth Rs 957 crore from Railways

Exide Industries further invests Rs 40 cr in advanced chemistry battery arm

Fairfax India agrees to give IIFL Finance up to $200 mn liquidity support

NCLAT green lights sale of Jet planes to Ace Aviation, JKC approaches SC

Topics : Artificial intelligence Ford Hiring Auto sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIndia vs England 5th Test Playing 11Maha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon