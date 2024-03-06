Chennai brains to lead Ford's global AI drive; Group on hiring spree

Almost 18 months after the Ford India manufacturing unit stopped its operations near Chennai, the American major, through Ford Business Solutions (FBS), is on an expansion and hiring spree in the city.

FBS, which looks into the global capabilities of the company through its 12,000 employees in Tamil Nadu, is all set to hire 3,000 more in the next few years at its Global Technology and Business Center in Chennai, a senior executive from the Ford global team told Business Standard. The talent hunt in India is to drive the company's future roadmap on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning