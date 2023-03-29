close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Chennai unit severance package for over 2,592 staff cost Ford Rs 1,296 cr

Average pay worked out to Rs 44.8 lakh per employee; The company is yet to find buyers for the unit

Business Standard Chennai
Ford, car maker Ford
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The shut-down of the Maraimalai Nagar factory might have cost American auto major Ford’s India arm around Rs 1,296 crore in the form of severance package only. Interestingly, Ford India is yet to find
Or

Also Read

How is Switch powering up green mobility in India?

Employees plan court fight against Ford India over closed TN factory

Is the Meta Inc severance package a lesson for others?

Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results?

Laid off? Seek advice before claiming tax exemption on severance pay

Nestle India dividend 2023: FMCG giant to consider dividend pay on April 12

McKinsey to kickstart layoffs this week, 1,400 jobs cuts likely: Bloomberg

South Indian Bank to name new CEO by May as Ramakrishnan announces exit

MakeMyTrip to grow franchise base by over 50% this year to expand reach

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

Topics : Ford | Chennai | employee

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Chennai unit severance package for over 2,592 staff cost Ford Rs 1,296 cr

Ford, car maker Ford
2 min read

Nestle India dividend 2023: FMCG giant to consider dividend pay on April 12

Nestle, Maggi, manufacturing, FMCG
2 min read

McKinsey to kickstart layoffs this week, 1,400 jobs cuts likely: Bloomberg

McKinsey to help Usha Martin wade through debt
3 min read

South Indian Bank to name new CEO by May as Ramakrishnan announces exit

Banks
2 min read

MakeMyTrip to grow franchise base by over 50% this year to expand reach

MakeMyTrip
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Eye on expansion, Haldiram family to invest Rs 2,500 crore in 5 years

Haldiram
3 min read

Vedanta board approves Rs 7,621 crore of interim dividend for FY23

Dividend, Company dividend
1 min read

Govt moves to end possibility of attachment of DMRC's assets in RInfra case

DMRC, Delhi metro
4 min read
Premium

Piramal, TPG on verge exit from Shriram General Insurance Holdings

Piramal Enterprises
3 min read

Reliance, Tatas, nine others get Rs 14,000-crore solar PLI approval

Have a sunny rooftop? Then tap into power of the sun with a solar installation system that can help cut down your electricity bills. Credits: Adobe Stock
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon