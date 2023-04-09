CMS Info Systems aims 3 times revenue of Rs 5,000-crore by FY30

Rajiv Kaul, executive vice-chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of CMS Info Systems, said the capital expenditure will be funded through internal accrual, and the company does not envisage fresh equity infusion for investments for now.

Its capital expenditure is expected to be Rs 100-150 crore per annum for FY24 and FY25. The capex levels will be lower than over Rs 200 crore each in FY22 and FY23, which saw the peak investment phase.