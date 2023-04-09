close

CMS Info Systems aims 3 times revenue of Rs 5,000-crore by FY30

It is looking to start new business lines like collection and recover services

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Rajiv Kaul, CMS Info Systems executive vice chairman & CEO
Rajiv Kaul, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, CMS Info Systems

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 8:17 PM IST
Cash management and payment solutions company CMS Info Systems has set sights on an annual turnover of Rs 5,000 crore by 2030, up from the estimated Rs 1,600 crore in 2022-23 (FY23). It is looking to foray into new business lines, such as collection and recovery services.
Its capital expenditure is expected to be Rs 100-150 crore per annum for FY24 and FY25. The capex levels will be lower than over Rs 200 crore each in FY22 and FY23, which saw the peak investment phase.
Rajiv Kaul, executive vice-chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of CMS Info Systems, said the capital expenditure will be funded through internal accrual, and the company does not envisage fresh equity infusion for investments for now.
Topics : Capital Expenditure | CMS Info Systems | Capex | Companies | Insurance firms

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

