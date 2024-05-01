Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Coal India production increases 7.3% to 61.8 million tonnes in April

The company had produced 57.6 MT of coal in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE

Coking Coal

CIL's production increased 10 per cent to 773.6 MT in FY24 but fell short of its production target of 780 MT for the fiscal. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned CIL on Wednesday said its production increased 7.3 per cent to 61.8 million tonnes (MT) in April.
The company had produced 57.6 MT of coal in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production.
The company's coal offtake also registered a rise of 3.2 per cent to 64.3 MT last month, over 62.3 MT in the year-ago period.
Coal offtake is the amount of dry fuel supplied from the pitheads.
Of the 61.8 MT of coal produced by CIL last month, a maximum of 16 MT was produced by Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) followed by 14.1 MT by South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) and 11.8 MT by Northern Coalfields Ltd among others.
CIL's production increased 10 per cent to 773.6 MT in FY24 but fell short of its production target of 780 MT for the fiscal.
Coal India Ltd's production was 703.2 MT in 2022-23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coal India Coal production

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Godrej Group SplitStock Market Holidays ListLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIsrael-Hamas WarAstraZeneca | Covishield VaccineMaharashtra Day 2024IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon