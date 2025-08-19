Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coforge emerges mega player in mid-tier India's IT services market

According to data Coforge is currently ranked at number eight, behind LTIMIndtree and Mphasis

Shares of Coforge, which traded on the BSE at just about ₹400 five years ago, stood at ₹1,641 as of August 14. | File Image

Avik Das
Aug 19 2025

Coforge has quietly climbed the ranks in the mid-tier Indian information technology (IT) services space and is entangled in stiff competition with Mphasis, Hexaware and Persistent to emerge as the next big company after LTIMindtree.
 
According to data, Coforge is currently ranked number eight, behind LTIMIndtree and Mphasis.
 
While Coforge reported revenue of $1.44 billion for the previous financial year ended March 31 (FY25), Mphasis reported revenue of $1.68 billion during the same period. LTIMindtree, however, is way above with about $4.5 billion.  The bigger battle is between Coforge and Persistent. The two firms crossed the $1 billion revenue mark
