Come rain or shine: Avaada, others up the ante against conglomerates

When Vineet Mittal first got into solar power, sometime around 2009, and was planting solar panels in Gujarat, renewable energy looked like a sector ripe for startups. Renewables were clearly the future of energy, and the big boys — Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, Adani Group, and the Tatas — were focusing much more on coal and petroleum.



Little did Mittal know that things were going to change drastically.

Today, all the three fossil fuel-fired conglomerates are big on renewables, leaving the startups in the sector — Mittal’s Avaada Energy, Renew Power, and Suzlon – to hustle for a slice of India’s drive