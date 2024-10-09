Consortium backed by 10 biz leaders to hold inaugural quality symposium

The Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) — a not-for-profit consortium backed by 10 of the country’s most influential business leaders — will host its inaugural symposium on 15th October in Delhi aiming to foster a culture of quality and innovation across key sectors like electronics, IT/ITES, automotive engineering, aerospace, life sciences, and pharma.

These 10 business moguls are Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus, TVS Motor; N Chandrasekharan, chairman, Tata Sons; Dilip Shanghvi, MD, Sun Pharma; Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon; T V Narendran, MD and CEO; Tata Steel; K N Radhakrishnan CEO, TVS Motor; Randhir Thakur, CEO,