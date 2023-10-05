close
CRISIL Ratings places Vedanta under watch with negative implications

The agency mentioned that the ratings might be downgraded if Vedanta cannot reduce its end-of-year financial leverage to below 2.7 times through the asset monetisation route

Vedanta

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
CRISIL Ratings has placed the long-term bank facilities and debt instruments of Vedanta Limited under 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications', the agency stated in a press release.

The agency mentioned that the ratings might be downgraded if Vedanta cannot reduce its end-of-year financial leverage to below 2.7 times through the asset monetisation route, which should be completed by December 2023. Vedanta had previously identified potential options for monetising assets such as the steel and iron ore businesses.

CRISIL has reaffirmed its 'CRISIL A1+' rating on the short-term debt instruments of the company. "The rating watch reflects the recent corporate announcement by Vedanta that it will demerge its aluminium, oil and gas, power, base metal (zinc international and copper business) and iron and steel businesses into separate standalone listed entities," CRISIL stated in its note. The negative watch suggests the possibility of a rating downgrade if VRL does not complete its refinancing by the end of October 2023, as earlier anticipated by CRISIL Ratings, the note explained.

Regarding the promoter company's debt reduction plans and Vedanta's proposed asset monetisation, the agency commented, "The successful and timely execution of both events (refinancing at Vedanta Resources and debt reduction through inorganic means) is crucial for maintaining the ratings at their current levels."

"Any further delay in the refinancing or a correction in the financial leverage below the rating threshold could result in a rating downgrade," CRISIL added.

Topics : Crisil ratings Vedanta Steel producers Indian business

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

