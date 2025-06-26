Crisis is the new normal: Nestle India's outgoing CMD to successor

Crisis is the new normal and more battles will continue, said Suresh Narayanan, outgoing chairman and managing director, Nestle India, on Thursday, addressing shareholders in his 10th and last annual general meeting.

“Adversity is the only thing that does not change. So, I think we will have to battle many more (adversities) as we go forward, but the company is very strong,” Narayanan said while responding to a question asking for a message for his successor, Manish Tiwary.

Tiwary, who has helmed retail giant Amazon India, is set to take over from Narayanan as managing director on August 1.

Narayanan