Crisis is the new normal: Nestle India's outgoing CMD to successor

FMCG market stabilising now, Narayanan tells shareholders during company's AGM

FMCG market stabilising now, Narayanan tells shareholders during company's AGM

Suresh Narayanan’s leadership saw Nestlé India diversifying into categories like cereals and pet care
Talking about the company’s growth, he said in 22 of the last 32 quarters, the company recorded double-digit growth.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Crisis is the new normal and more battles will continue, said Suresh Narayanan, outgoing chairman and managing director, Nestle India, on Thursday, addressing shareholders in his 10th and last annual general meeting.
 
“Adversity is the only thing that does not change. So, I think we will have to battle many more (adversities) as we go forward, but the company is very strong,” Narayanan said while responding to a question asking for a message for his successor, Manish Tiwary.
 
Tiwary, who has helmed retail giant Amazon India, is set to take over from Narayanan as managing director on August 1.
 
Narayanan
