Dalmia Bharat to spend Rs 19,000 cr by 2031 in expanding capacity

Housing, infra push to raise demand for cement, according to MD and CEO Puneet Dalmia

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 1:38 PM IST
Dalmia Bharat, India's fourth largest cement producer, will spend around Rs 19,000 crore to expand its cement capacity to 120 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2031 to cash in on the infrastructure and housing boom, its MD and CEO Puneet Dalmia said.
The company currently has a capacity of 41.1 mtpa, across 14 cement plants and grinding units which are spread across 10 states.
In December last year, it acquired Jaypee Group's 9.4 mtpa cement capacity for Rs 5,666 crore which is currently being integrated with its operations.
Topics : Dalmia Bharat housing infrastructure

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

