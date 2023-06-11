Dalmia Bharat to spend Rs 19,000 cr by 2031 in expanding capacity

Dalmia Bharat, India's fourth largest cement producer, will spend around Rs 19,000 crore to expand its cement capacity to 120 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2031 to cash in on the infrastructure and housing boom, its MD and CEO Puneet Dalmia said.
The company currently has a capacity of 41.1 mtpa, across 14 cement plants and grinding units which are spread across 10 states.
In December last year, it acquired Jaypee Group's 9.4 mtpa cement capacity for Rs 5,666 crore which is currently being integrated with its operations.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or