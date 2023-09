L&T Finance to provide up to 100% loan on Ather EV's on-road price

Vedanta raises funds at higher rates amid company rejig, say bankers

Vedanta to spin off, list six businesses to attract big-ticket investment

NHAI can monetise Rs 2 trn from HAM assets during FY24-27: Report

S&P Global Ratings downgrades Vedanta Resources, puts it on credit watch

Google Search gets AI grammar check feature: What is it, how does it work

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Windows 11: Microsoft rolls out September update packed with AI features

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the case

A small alliance of obscure Danish writers and publishers may have triggered seismic changes in the world of artificial intelligence (AI) research, and perhaps in copyright laws. The last 12

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com