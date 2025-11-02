Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / DealShare 2.0: Betting on the middle India shopper with a new strategy

DealShare 2.0: Betting on the middle India shopper with a new strategy

After layoffs and founder exits, Tiger Global-backed startup rebuilds its model around value, convenience, lower-middle-class households

DealShare
DealShare | File Image

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

After peaking at a $1.7 billion valuation in 2022, the troubled social e-commerce player DealShare — which was forced to scale back operations, exit its business-to-business vertical, lay off employees, and saw the resignation of three founders — is now trying to stage a comeback.
 
Now controlled by its marquee investors led by Tiger Global, WestBridge Capital, and Alpha Wave Global, the startup has completely revamped its strategy, focusing on catering to lower middle-income customers.
 
Says Kamaldeep Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) of DealShare and former CEO of Big Bazaar: “We are implementing our plan DealShare 2.0. Our focus is
