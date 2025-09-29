Dell Technologies looks beyond computers to focus on AI servers, software

Dell Technologies is focusing heavily on its servers and storage business in India, looking to position itself not just as the seller of eponymous computers but also a go-to enterprise for artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and services in the hardware industry.

The company is banking big on its AI-optimised servers that are powered by Nvidia’s advanced chips, capable of handling computational needs of AI workloads. Global revenue from sale of such servers is expected to reach $20 billion this fiscal, from nothing just two years ago. Texas-based Dell follows a February to January fiscal.

“Our aim is to ensure how