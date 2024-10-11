Despite exit, Ford gives a tough ride to peers in the used car market

For Abhimanyu Deepak Agarwal, a Ford India dealer from Ghaziabad, September 9, 2021, began on a high note. Sales were at an all-time high at his dealership, Adiv Ford. Demand was so strong that the waiting period for the EcoSport was around six months, and the Endeavour had a similar waiting time. However, the day ended with shocking news for him: the US automaker announced its exit from India.

Now, three years since Ford's exit, the used car market is seeing higher demand for Ford vehicles. Unlike its peers that left the Indian market, some Ford models, like