DHL Express top-line is growing at 12% CAGR in India: SVP-South Asia

Germany-headquartered logistics major DHL Express is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11–12 per cent in India, R S Subramanian, senior vice-president, South Asia, told Business Standard. The top executive noted that India continues to contribute 10 per cent by value to the overall Asia-Pacific portfolio.

“Growth is our big focus. The express industry grows at 1.5 times the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and every year we have surpassed the mark. Hence, our CAGR in topline in India is growing nearly about 11-12 per cent,” Subramanian said.

Eyeing the continued growth momentum, DHL Express has announced the