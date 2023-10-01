Disney Star likely to rake in Rs 2,000 crore from ICC World Cup ads

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast
ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list
Disney searching options for Star: A history of its investments in India
Cricket World Cup 2023: India full schedule, squad, match timing, streaming
India 'big hub' for blue collar economy, says Fountain CEO Sean Behr
Kolkata Port, NTPC to work together to set up green hydrogen, ammonia hub
General Motors Employees Union calls for chain hunger strike from Oct 2
UltraTech Cement's consolidated sales up 15% to 26.69 MT in 2nd quarter
L&T's order book robust, mcap at peak, says Chairman Subrahmanyan