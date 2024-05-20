Dixon Technologies: Q4FY24 performance disappoints, valuation rich

Dixon Technologies’ January-March quarter (Q4) results came in well below expectations, but the potential for signing up a new mobile client, and plans for backward integration into display manufacturing kept investors happy. Dixon’s Q4FY24 revenue grew 52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,660 crore, below Street consensus, due to weakness in consumer electronics (Rs 890 crore) and home appliances (Rs 294 crore) segments.

The key mobile segment saw a 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) decline in revenue in Q4. The Ebitda margin at 3.9 per cent was also lower than expectation. The Ebitda at Rs 180 crore was up 17