Randstad Digital eyes GCCs in India to drive growth in its IT business

Randstad Digital, the digital arm of Randstad, is looking to tap into the global capability centres (GCCs) in India to drive revenue through its people-centric approach. Randstad Digital is approximately a $3 billion business within talent firm Randstad, which clocked a total revenue of €25.4 billion (about $27 billion) in 2023.

Randstad Digital was formed in 2023, as part of which all IT recruitment business was transferred from Randstad India to Randstad Digital, and user experience, analytics, and cybersecurity solutions were added as business offerings. About 30 per cent of Randstad Digital’s business is solutions-based, similar to the work done by IT services providers. With a team of about 20,000 people, Randstad Digital believes its combined expertise in technology and talent is their USP.

“The biggest acceleration a GCC needs for scaling up is a partner who can bring the right talent strategy with a flexible model and help them establish their brand. That is where we play a big role. Many service providers see GCCs as a threat, but we see them as a big opportunity,” Venu Lambu, CEO, Randstad Digital, told Business Standard. In January this year, Lambu joined Randstad from LTIMindtree, where he served as president and executive board member.





"We help GCCs to scale up by developing end-to-end talent strategies which also include talent deployment. Moreover, for organisations setting up fresh captives in India, we provide comprehensive solutions to establish their brand in the Indian talent marketplace. In fact, for some GCCs, we are already partnered with their in-country operations, which helps us serve their GCC talent requirements by executing seamless talent movement from one country to another," Lambu said.

According to a Nasscom-Zinnov report, India had a total of 1,600 GCCs with a talent base of 1.66 million. “Most major enterprises are looking to set up GCCs in India purely as a strategic asset that can deliver quality and innovation, as opposed to just cost savings. The primary reason behind this is the country's reputation as a tech talent hub. Hence global organisations are looking to source fresh graduates as well as senior tech professionals to build a solid talent pipeline that can deliver out of India. GCCs in India are no longer just back office centres; instead, they serve complex business processes involving knowledge process outsourcing, tech, product development, and analytics,” Lambu said.

Randstad Digital’s focus verticals include banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), automotive and aerospace, and high tech verticals.

Like the IT services providers, Randstad Digital uses a global delivery model with delivery centres in India, Romania, Latin America, and Quebec (Canada). “In Europe, we focus on the automotive and aerospace sectors. In the US, we work a lot in the area of data centres, infrastructure management, and cloud modernisation,” Lambu said.

Randstad believes its talent-centric approach gives it a competitive advantage. “Talent is key in any digital transformation, and we, being a talent-centric organisation, know how to deploy and manage talent. You can’t do the best GenAI use case if you don’t have access to the best GenAI talent,” Lambu said.

As part of this, the company has created a GenAI Talent Hub, which is an ecosystem of people with specialised talent (or Pods as they call it) tailored to each stage of responsible AI adoption across the business value chain. “These Pods are made up of specialised GenAI professionals, handpicked to excel in their areas of expertise. They help organisations address GenAI adoption challenges, such as finding the right talent, deploying the required computing resources, identifying AI-worthy datasets, and addressing ethical, reputational, legal, and regulatory concerns.”

On May 16, Randstad Digital acquired Torc, an AI-powered talent marketplace platform, with specific focus on Latin America, the US, and India. Torc, with its AI-driven platform, enables skill-based matching to connect digital talent to clients globally. This acquisition is expected to help Randstad Digital further accelerate clients’ access to digital talent across cloud, data, digital engineering, and customer experience capabilities.