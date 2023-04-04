close

Downturn still nascent, it is time for caution, not expansion: Zoho founder

In an exclusive interaction with Business Standard, Sridhar Vembu say the trend of large-scale layoffs in Silicon Valley has now hit Indian shores

Shine Jacob Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
With the world yet to come to terms with the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank and Credit Suisse, Sridhar Vembu, founder and CEO of software-as-a-service (SaaS) major Zoho Corporation, believes that the current global downturn is still quite nascent, and that for t
Topics : Zoho | IT job cuts | layoff | Silicon Valley | Companies | SaaS industry

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

