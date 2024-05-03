Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches generic anti-bacterial medication in US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has launched a generic medication, used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections, in the US market.
The company has launched Doxycycline Capsules (40 mg) in the US market, the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a statement.
The company's product is a therapeutic generic equivalent of Oracea capsules (40 mg) approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.71 per cent up at Rs 6,332.85 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)