Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches generic anti-bacterial medication in US

The company has launched Doxycycline Capsules (40 mg) in the US market, the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a statement

Dr Reddy's

Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.71 per cent up at Rs 6,332.85 apiece on the BSE.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has launched a generic medication, used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections, in the US market.
The company has launched Doxycycline Capsules (40 mg) in the US market, the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company's product is a therapeutic generic equivalent of Oracea capsules (40 mg) approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.71 per cent up at Rs 6,332.85 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dr Reddys bacterial infections United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon