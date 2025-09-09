EPAM Systems' next act: AI at the core, says new CEO Balazs Fejes

EPAM Systems, the Nasdaq-listed product engineering services firm, is betting on artificial intelligence (AI) to drive its next phase of growth.

Newly-appointed president and chief executive officer (CEO) Balazs Fejes said the company is repositioning itself as an AI-driven organisation. This comes as clients across industries move from experimentation stage to large-scale execution of AI projects.

“At this point, we are experiencing organic growth. The demand for build and transformation capabilities, which are built upon our differentiated engineering capabilities, has returned to EPAM. The focus will be on how we are going to scale up and finish the year,” Fejes