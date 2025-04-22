Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 06:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ericsson Antenna System expands local manufacturing footprint in India

Ericsson Antenna System expands local manufacturing footprint in India

Antennas transmit and receive electromagnetic radio waves among communication devices, and are a crucial component in the telecom equipment value chain

Ericsson has partnerships with all three private telecom operators — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) — to supply commercial 5G equipment (Photo: PTI)

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ericsson Antenna System (EAS) plans to localise 100 per cent of its passive antenna production for the Indian market by June, the telecom gear-maker said on Tuesday. The move will be executed in collaboration with VVDN Technologies.
 
Beyond meeting domestic needs, a significant number of antennas manufactured in India will be exported, establishing the country as a strategic hub within Ericsson’s global supply chain, the Stockholm-based company said. 
 
Antennas transmit and receive electromagnetic radio waves among communication devices, and are a crucial component in the telecom equipment value chain.
 
Beyond towers and rooftops, antennas are often installed or even hidden
