Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Essar Group to invest $650 mn more in US steel plant: Prashant Ruia

Essar Group to invest $650 mn more in US steel plant: Prashant Ruia

Company to focus on energy, metals and mining, infrastructure and technology in India, he says

NCLT okays ArcelorMittal's Rs 42,000-crore offer to take over Essar Steel
Premium

The US is a crucial market for us, said said Prashant Ruia, director of Essar Group. | File Photo

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As President Donald Trump rolls out his Make in America plans, India’s Essar Group is finalising an additional $650 million investment in its plant in the state of Minnesota. It had invested $1.7 billion earlier. PRASHANT RUIA, director of Essar Group, in a telephone interview from the World Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland, told Dev Chatterjee  that his company is bullish on the American and Indian markets. Excerpts:
 
With a new US administration in place, will the Essar Group consider increasing its investment in the United States?
 
The US is a crucial market for us, and our investments reflect our
Topics : World Economic Forum Essar Group Donald Trump United States

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon