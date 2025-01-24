Essar Group to invest $650 mn more in US steel plant: Prashant Ruia

As President Donald Trump rolls out his Make in America plans, India’s Essar Group is finalising an additional $650 million investment in its plant in the state of Minnesota. It had invested $1.7 billion earlier. PRASHANT RUIA, director of Essar Group, in a telephone interview from the World Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland, told Dev Chatterjee that his company is bullish on the American and Indian markets. Excerpts:

With a new US administration in place, will the Essar Group consider increasing its investment in the United States?

The US is a crucial market for us, and our investments reflect our