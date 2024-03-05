Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Expect India to be in our top 3 markets in 3 years, says Mercedes-Benz

The luxury car market in India could exceed 100,000 annual sales by 2030, says Region Overseas Head Sagree Sardien

Sagree Sardien, Head of Region Overseas, Mercedes-Benz AG
Premium

Sagree Sardien, Head of Region Overseas, Mercedes-Benz

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mercedes-Benz is optimistic about India becoming one of its top three overseas markets within the next three years as the demand for luxury cars continues to rise in the country, according to Sagree Sardien, its head of region overseas.

India currently holds the fifth position among the German carmaker’s overseas markets, behind Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Türkiye.

Sardien also highlighted the potential for the luxury car market in India to surpass the annual sales mark of 100,000 units by 2030, provided the right products are launched based on customer preferences. Last year, approximately 47,000 luxury cars were sold in India.

“We see

Also Read

Mercedes-Benz launches its most affordable SUV in India: Check price here

Budget wishlist: Mercedes-Benz India expects long-term GST plan on EVs

Aiming for double digit volume growth in 2024: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Mercedes Benz to bring 3-4 electric vehicles into India in 12-18 months

After Audi, Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of its cars from January 2024

I-T dept gives institutions time till Mar 31 to file correct audit reports

Tata group stocks rally on hopes Tata Sons listing will help unlock value

Aiming to retain pole position in premium EV segment, says BYD India

Byju's investors file caveats in SC expecting challenge to NCLT's order

HCLT's GenAI model to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

Topics : Mercedes-Benz Luxury car sales luxury car market Mercedes India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon