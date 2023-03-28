Eye on expansion, Haldiram family to invest Rs 2,500 crore in 5 years

In this section

Vedanta board approves Rs 7,621 crore of interim dividend for FY23

First Solar, Reliance, Avaada Group among winners of $2.4 bn green aid

Reliance, Tata Power, among others win in round II of solar module PLI

Automaker SML Isuzu to raise prices to offset higher input costs

Piramal, TPG on verge exit from Shriram General Insurance Holdings

Toll operators in India to see a revenue jump of 16-18% in FY23: CRISIL

OEMs to drive 16-18% rise in auto-parts MSME revenues: CRISIL SME Tracker

71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?

CCI gives conditional nod to Zee-Sony merger, formal order awaited

Haldiram Snacks of Noida and Haldiram Foods International, headquartered in Nagpur (Haldiram’s Nagpur), are in the process of merger. Upon merger, the combined entity may also consider raising capital

