Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Fashion ecom firm Myntra appoints Kannan Ganesan as chief financial officer

Fashion ecom firm Myntra appoints Kannan Ganesan as chief financial officer

After seven years with the Flipkart Group, including four at Myntra, CFO Abhishek Gupta to pursue new career opportunities, according to the sources

Kannan Ganesan, Myntra CFO
premium

Photo: Company

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Online fashion retailer Myntra has appointed Kannan Ganesan as its chief financial officer (CFO), effective December 1, according to people familiar with the development.
 
With over two decades of experience in the consumer goods and e-commerce industry, Ganesan brings robust finance leadership expertise, marked by a strategic approach and a high degree of ownership. Ganesan is a seasoned finance leader with a proven ability to navigate complex, fast-paced environments.
 
After seven years with the Flipkart Group, including four at Myntra, Abhishek Gupta, the current CFO, has decided to pursue external opportunities for the next chapter of his career journey. Since
Topics : Myntra Flipkart ecommerce Companies
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon