Fashion ecom firm Myntra appoints Kannan Ganesan as chief financial officer

Online fashion retailer Myntra has appointed Kannan Ganesan as its chief financial officer (CFO), effective December 1, according to people familiar with the development.

With over two decades of experience in the consumer goods and e-commerce industry, Ganesan brings robust finance leadership expertise, marked by a strategic approach and a high degree of ownership. Ganesan is a seasoned finance leader with a proven ability to navigate complex, fast-paced environments.

After seven years with the Flipkart Group, including four at Myntra, Abhishek Gupta, the current CFO, has decided to pursue external opportunities for the next chapter of his career journey. Since