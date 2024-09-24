Fire incident at Tata Power's Trombay plant; no injuries, damage reported

Tata Power on Tuesday reported about a fire incident at its Trombay plant in Maharashtra.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and no injuries or loss of life have been reported, the company said in an exchange filing.

"...there was a fire incident in the Control Room of Unit No 5 (500 MW unit) of Trombay Plant on September 23, 2024," Tata Power said.

The company said it is in the process of assessing the actual damage caused by the fire.

"We also confirm that the plant is adequately insured, and the insurance firm has been duly informed," it added.