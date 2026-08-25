Tuesday, August 25, 2026 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchGold-Silver PriceAnnu Project IPOHindustan Copper ShareVodafone Idea ShareShankesh Jewellers sharesH-1B Visa Fee HikeDelhi Weather
Home / Companies / News / Flender expands India wind footprint with new Chennai generator plant

Flender expands India wind footprint with new Chennai generator plant

The Winergy facility will expand generator manufacturing, deepen localisation and strengthen Flender's supply-chain capabilities for India's growing wind energy market

Flender generator production site in Chennai

The inauguration ceremony was attended by customers, suppliers and key stakeholders from across the wind energy value chain

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 12:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Flender, a global provider of drivetrain solutions for the wind industry, on Wednesday inaugurated a new generator production site in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, further strengthening its manufacturing footprint and supporting growing demand for wind energy solutions in India.
 
The new facility, operating under Flender’s Winergy brand, expands the company’s capabilities across the wind drivetrain value chain. Winergy brings together expertise spanning gearboxes, generators, direct-drive segments, couplings and multibrand drivetrain services, enabling Flender to support customers with integrated solutions for wind turbines.
 
The inauguration ceremony was attended by customers, suppliers and key stakeholders from across the wind energy value chain.
 
 
The Chennai facility marks an important step in Flender’s strategy to expand its wind business in India while increasing localisation of its manufacturing and supply-chain operations. The company is also strengthening local capabilities through integrated winding operations, helping enhance manufacturing capacity closer to its customers.
 
By expanding its presence in India, Flender aims to improve responsiveness, shorten lead times and further strengthen its position in the country’s growing wind energy industry. The investment also supports the development of local industrial capabilities and skilled employment.

Also Read

Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank Q1 net profit jumps 82% to ₹19 cr, revenue at ₹831 cr

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T signs over ₹15,000 crore gas compression contract in West Asia

Fino Payments Bank

Fino Payments Bank board extends tenure of interim CEO by another 3 months

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Resona Bank deepens Tata Capital ties for India play after ₹20 mn fund bet

fairs, exhibitions

US-based Vertex Group to enter India's MICE, corporate travel space segment

 
“The inauguration of our new generator site is an important milestone in the growth journey of our Winergy business in India. It reinforces our long-term commitment to our customers and to the whole wind industry,” said Joerg Sieber, vice-president, wind generators, Flender.
 
“The new facility will support the increasing demand for wind power solutions while also contributing to local industrial development and skilled employment. This investment builds on the successful localization efforts at our Indian locations and underscores Flender’s broader commitment under the Winergy brand to accelerating the deployment of renewable energy,” said Vinod Shetty, country chief executive officer, Flender India.
 
With the new production site, Flender continues to expand its capabilities in India and strengthen its contribution to the country’s renewable energy ecosystem. The investment reflects the company’s continued focus on localisation, customer proximity and building a resilient manufacturing ecosystem to support the long-term growth of wind energy. 

More From This Section

investment, funds, funding

MATTER raises $25 million to expand manufacturing, launch four motorcycles

TCS

TCS powers Europe push with nearly ₹14,000 crore Porsche deal

Coal India

Coal India sets up Singapore arm to pursue overseas critical mineral assets

DP World

DP World to stay firm on its $5 billion India promise despite Gulf war

K Krithivasan , CEO and managing director TCS (L) and Michael Leiters, CEO, Porsche AG (R)

Porsche deal an opportunity for us, says TCS CEO & MD K Krithivasanpremium

Topics : Company News wind power wind power sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 12:24 PM IST