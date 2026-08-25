Flender expands India wind footprint with new Chennai generator plant

Flender, a global provider of drivetrain solutions for the wind industry, on Wednesday inaugurated a new generator production site in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, further strengthening its manufacturing footprint and supporting growing demand for wind energy solutions in India.

The new facility, operating under Flender’s Winergy brand, expands the company’s capabilities across the wind drivetrain value chain. Winergy brings together expertise spanning gearboxes, generators, direct-drive segments, couplings and multibrand drivetrain services, enabling Flender to support customers with integrated solutions for wind turbines.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by customers, suppliers and key stakeholders from across the wind energy value chain.

The Chennai facility marks an important step in Flender’s strategy to expand its wind business in India while increasing localisation of its manufacturing and supply-chain operations. The company is also strengthening local capabilities through integrated winding operations, helping enhance manufacturing capacity closer to its customers.

By expanding its presence in India, Flender aims to improve responsiveness, shorten lead times and further strengthen its position in the country’s growing wind energy industry. The investment also supports the development of local industrial capabilities and skilled employment.

“The inauguration of our new generator site is an important milestone in the growth journey of our Winergy business in India. It reinforces our long-term commitment to our customers and to the whole wind industry,” said Joerg Sieber, vice-president, wind generators, Flender.

“The new facility will support the increasing demand for wind power solutions while also contributing to local industrial development and skilled employment. This investment builds on the successful localization efforts at our Indian locations and underscores Flender’s broader commitment under the Winergy brand to accelerating the deployment of renewable energy,” said Vinod Shetty, country chief executive officer, Flender India.

With the new production site, Flender continues to expand its capabilities in India and strengthen its contribution to the country’s renewable energy ecosystem. The investment reflects the company’s continued focus on localisation, customer proximity and building a resilient manufacturing ecosystem to support the long-term growth of wind energy.