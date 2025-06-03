Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 08:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Flipkart to sell entire 6% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion for Rs 600 crore

Walmart-owned e-commerce firm to offload remaining 6 per cent stake as part of strategic shift; Goldman Sachs managing the transaction

Through this partnership, Flipkart Group strengthened the range of brands offered on its e-commerce platforms, Flipkart and Myntra. | Image: Bloomberg

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Walmart-owned Flipkart is preparing to divest its entire 6 per cent holding in Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) through a block deal valued at nearly Rs 600 crore, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
If completed, the transaction would mark a full exit for the e-commerce company from the Indian fashion retailer, which operates brands such as Pantaloons, Van Heusen, and Allen Solly.
 
The stake is held through Flipkart Investments Private Ltd., with Goldman Sachs managing the proposed block trade, according to sources.
 
“It was purely a B2B play for Flipkart, and this deal is part of
Topics : Flipkart Aditya Birla Fashion
