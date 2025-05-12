Footfalls set to rise by May-end on strong Hindi, English releases

India’s largest cinema exhibitor PVR INOX is upbeat that footfall will increase by May-end owing to a strong line-up of movies by both Bollywood and Hollywood. This comes at a time when very few films have been able to drive movie buffs to the theatres.

With movies like Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Final Destination Bloodlines, Jackie Chan’s Karate Kid: Legends, Brad Pitt’s F1, and Ballerina (from John Wick’s universe), the pipeline is robust, said Sanjeev Bijli, executive director, PVR INOX.

He said that in Hindi cinema, there has been buoyancy in the box office