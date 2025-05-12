Monday, May 12, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Footfalls set to rise by May-end on strong Hindi, English releases

Footfalls set to rise by May-end on strong Hindi, English releases

PVR INOX is also banking on more initiatives like re-releases and affordable pricing initiatives like Cinema Lovers Day and Blockbuster Tuesdays

Inox, PVR Inox
Premium

Re-released movies added 7.1 million to the footfall and contributed about ₹124 crore in gross ticket sales during FY25. | Photo: Bloomberg

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s largest cinema exhibitor PVR INOX is upbeat that footfall will increase by May-end owing to a strong line-up of movies by both Bollywood and Hollywood. This comes at a time when very few films have been able to drive movie buffs to the theatres.
 
With movies like Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Final Destination Bloodlines, Jackie Chan’s Karate Kid: Legends, Brad Pitt’s F1, and Ballerina (from John Wick’s universe), the pipeline is robust, said Sanjeev Bijli, executive director, PVR INOX.
 
He said that in Hindi cinema, there has been buoyancy in the box office
Topics : Hindi movies cinemas PVR Cinemas Inox

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon