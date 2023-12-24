For GMR group, in its demerged avtaar, airports division is a bigger star

More than two years since the GMR Group initiated a demerger of its business, the airport business continues to outpace the group's non-airport division in terms of growth and attracting investors.

In 2021, the group initiated a demerger for its then sole listed entity – GMR Infrastructure, into two listed entities – GMR Airport Infrastructure (GIL), housing the airports business, and GMR Power and Urban Infra (GPUIL), housing the non-airport business. The aim of the demerger was to allow the airport and non-airport businesses to chart out their respective growth plans and facilitate strategic partnerships at different levels.

While the