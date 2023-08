Foxconn Technology Group is looking at India as its third global base for tapping into the potential electric vehicle (EV) outsourcing market, with plans to capture 5 per cent of the sales worldwide by 2025. The company aims to deliver between 500,000 and 700,000 EVs by that time.



The Taiwanese company has already acquired a plant in Ohio, US, for $230 million, capable of producing 500,000–600,000 vehicles annually.