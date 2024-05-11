From HUL to Britannia, FMCG companies continue to lag India Inc peers

Big, listed FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) companies such as Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Nestlé, and Britannia have been top-performing stocks on the bourses in recent weeks.

The Nifty FMCG index, which tracks the share prices of the country’s top 15 listed FMCG companies, is up 1.9 per cent month-to-date in May compared to a 2.4 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 in the period.