From HUL to Britannia, FMCG companies continue to lag India Inc peers

A reversal in the fortunes of FMCG companies is, however, yet to reflect in their financial performance

FMCG firms
Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 12:25 AM IST

Big, listed FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) companies such as Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Nestlé, and Britannia have been top-performing stocks on the bourses in recent weeks.

The Nifty FMCG index, which tracks the share prices of the country’s top 15 listed FMCG companies, is up 1.9 per cent month-to-date in May compared to a 2.4 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 in the period.

In contrast, the Nifty FMCG index had declined 4.8 per cent in the first four months of 2024 calendar year against a 4 per cent rally in Nifty 50 in the period.

