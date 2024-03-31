Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Full throttle ahead: FY24 roars to 4.23 mn PV sales, 4.15 mn in retail

Overall automobile registrations rose 10% in FY23; Hybrids caught up with EVs in FY23; Consumer preference for cleaner fuels grew

car sales
Premium

Sohini DasShine Jacob Mumbai/Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 10:55 PM IST
The demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) led passenger vehicle (PV) sales to a record 4.15 million in the retail segment and 4.23 million vehicle despatches in wholesales.

All 12 months in 2023-24 (FY24) were record months in terms of sales.

PV wholesales grew by 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) while retail sales grew by 13.2 per cent.

Speaking to Business Standard, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki India (effective from April 1, 2024, he will be positioned as a member of the executive committee), said that of the past 22 months, 21 saw record sales numbers, indicating

Also Read

Passenger vehicles in fast lane: 2024 begins with 75% surge in inventory

Passenger vehicles wholesales grow 14% in Jan, retail catches up

Passenger vehicles, 3-wheelers report highest ever sales in October: Siam

India's PV sales to slow down in FY25, EV market to be steady: ICRA to Siam

Average selling price of passenger vehicles in India up by 50% in 5 years

Royal Orchid Hotels to add up to 35 properties with 2,000 rooms in FY25

Clear skies ahead: IndiGo sets the course for strong growth altitudes

NTPC records highest-ever power generation of 422 bn units in FY24

Hindustan Construction Company divests entire equity shareholding in HREL

Airtel arm Telesonic Networks penalised for irregularity in claiming ITC

Topics : PV sales retail market SUVs Passenger Vehicles CNG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon