Gains for NTPC hinge on faster project execution to recover losses

NTPC reported Q3FY25 operating profit (standalone) in line with consensus but adjusted net profit was below consensus. Generation was up 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q3FY25. Under-recovery in coal-based plants stood at Rs 470 crore in 9MFY25 and is likely to decline to Rs 300 crore by FY25 end, according to management.

Project execution was slow. Commissioning (thermal + hydro) targets have been reduced to 2.1 gigawatts (GW) in FY25 and 2.2GW in FY26 (from earlier guidance of 2.7 GW and 4.0 GW, respectively). NTPC reported a standalone revenue of Rs 41,350 crore in Q3FY25. Operating profit was Rs