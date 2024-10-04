Gen AI: India Inc proceeds cautiously, upping AI game in global competition

Indian enterprises are upping their game vis à vis global counterparts in deploying and adopting artificial intelligence (AI). However, when it comes to Generative AI (Gen AI), the latest addition to the technology landscape, they are proceeding with caution. Similar to their global peers, most of India Inc’s experiments and deployments in Gen AI have been focused on the human resources sector and customer experience applications.



According to an EY analysis, 15-20 per cent of Gen AI proof-of-concepts by Indian enterprises have progressed to full-scale production. In comparison, IBM’s AI Adoption Index reveals that 59 per cent